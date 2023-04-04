Cuba Police
- March 15, 9:41 a.m., Daniel D. Wood, 56, of Nunda, was apprehended on an arrest warrant for two counts of issuing a bad check, a class A misdemeanor. Wood was issued an appearance ticket.
- March 18, 5:59 p.m., Shane M. Green, 35, of Wellsville, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and speeding. Green was issued traffic citations.
- March 22, 11:30 p.m., an Olean juvenile was charged with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors; and trespassing, a violation. The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket.
- March 28, noon, Richard D. Joy, 37, of Franklinville, was apprehended on an arrest warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor; unregistered motorcycle and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, both violations. Joy was issued an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time given, Kelley A. Chase, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny in connection to a Friday incident at Tops Friendly Market. Chase was also apprehended on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on Jan. 17. Chase was arraigned and remanded to the Allegany County Jail on $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond. Chase is due back in Wellsville Village Court on April 18.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- YORKSHIRE — Deputies apprehended David L. Smith, 49, of Yorkshire, at 10:52 a.m. March 25 after a vehicle pursuit through multiple towns. Charges filed against Smith include third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, criminally using drug paraphernalia, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors; and various traffic violations. Smith was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
- SALAMANCA — Emily Dahlgren, 24, of Jamestown, was charged at 3:35 a.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on Broad Street. Dahlgren was issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Jeffry S. Kayes, 35, of Rixford, Pa., was apprehended at 2 p.m. Sunday on a warrant from Cattaraugus County Family Court. Kayes was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $250 bail or $500 bond.
- OLEAN — Cindy L. Pierce, 46, of Salamanca, was charged at 12:36 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content over 0.08%, and stopping or standing on the paved part of a highway. Deputies said that Pierce’s vehicle was on the side of the Interstate 86 Exit 26 on-ramp with two flat passenger side tires when they stopped to investigate. Pierce was issued an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — A 12-year-old Belfast juvenile was charged at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, and a 14-year-old Belfast juvenile were charged at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, in connection to a March 27 shoplifting incident. Both were issued appearance tickets.
- SCIO — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision at 12:32 a.m. Sunday on County Road 31 at Irons Road. The drivers were identified as Timothy J. Cooke, 30, of Mount Morris; and Cristin M. Stewart, 47, of Friendship.
- ALLEGANY — Two injuries were reported in a one-vehicle collision at 5:01 p.m. Sunday on Five Mile Road at Eaton Cross Road. The driver was identified as an 18-year-old Allegany juvenile. The incident is under investigation.