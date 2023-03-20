- Friday, 11:59 p.m., Lenny A. Pena, 25, of 604 King St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Pena was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 12:11 a.m., Justin T. Spencer, 43, of 817 Bishop St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors.The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Spencer’s status was not reported.
- Saturday, 5:41 p.m., Logan M. Shearer, 27, of 933 Brook St., was charged with resisting arrest, petit larceny and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, all class A misdemeanors. Shearer’s status was not reported.
- Saturday, 5:55 p.m., Katie D. Shamrock, 43, of Port Allegany, Pa., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; following too closely, driving across hazard markings and operating without insurance, infractions. Shamrock is due back in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 12:14 a.m., Thomas J. DeMarco, 44, of 729 Bishop St., was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; circumventing an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; failure to keep right and refusal to take a breath test, infractions. DeMarco was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 12:18 a.m., Aaron William Pilon, 25, of 604 King St., was arrested on four warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Pilon was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 2:51 a.m., Joshua Michael William Ingalls, 27, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Paragon Avenue. Ingalls was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 7:25 p.m., Gregory D. Williams, 38, of Buffalo, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Williams is due back in court at a later date.
- Friday, 1:16 a.m., Steven Derk, 29, of Salamanca, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and multiple unspecified vehicle and traffic infractions.
- Friday, 1:25 p.m., Bradley Stahlman Sr., 52, of Salamanca, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. Stahlman was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 8:13 a.m., Kelsey Cooper, 30, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. Cooper is due back in court at a later date.
- Friday, 4:53 p.m., Amy Rivera, 34, of Salamanca, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Rivera is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 9:44 a.m., Kenneth J. Penhollow, 37, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and inadequate stop lamps, an infraction. Penhollow is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 9:05 p.m., Jade A. Vincent, 25, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and inadequate lights, an infraction. Vincent is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- BUFFALO — Keandre R. Woodard, 29, of Buffalo, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. March 13 on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Woodard was turned over to Erie County.
- GOWANDA — Ayden N. Jimerson, 24, of Perrysburg, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Jimerson was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- YORKSHIRE — Austin M. Wetherby, 22, of Jamestown, was charged at 1:45 a.m. Thursday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop.
- YORKSHIRE — Brandi C. Bartlow, 36, of Little Valley, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Thursday on a federal arrest warrant. Bartlow was held at Cattaraugus County Jail.
- YORKSHIRE — Troy W. Bray, 49, of Randolph, was charged at 1:45 a.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
- PERRYSBURG — Brian D. Gernatt, 23, of Gowanda, was charged at 5:08 a.m. Friday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- BELMONT — Amanda A. Watson, 27, of Belmont, was charged at 1:10 p.m. Friday with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony, and first-degree filing a false instrument, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 11.
- INDEPENDENCE — Taz J. Cain, 28, of Belmont, was charged at 8:26 a.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors.
- CLARKSVILLE — Douglas T. Greenman, 30, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:18 a.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Greenmail was released on his own recognizance.
- RUSHFORD — Walter R. Heitman, 59, of Rushford, was charged at 1:06 p.m. Saturday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Heitman was reported held.
- AMITY — Brian G. Feaster, 58, of Friendship, was charged at 3:04 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Feaster was released with an appearance ticket.