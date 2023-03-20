Police report image

Olean Police

  • Friday, 11:59 p.m., Lenny A. Pena, 25, of 604 King St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Pena was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Saturday, 12:11 a.m., Justin T. Spencer, 43, of 817 Bishop St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors.The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Spencer’s status was not reported.
  • Saturday, 5:41 p.m., Logan M. Shearer, 27, of 933 Brook St., was charged with resisting arrest, petit larceny and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, all class A misdemeanors. Shearer’s status was not reported.
  • Saturday, 5:55 p.m., Katie D. Shamrock, 43, of Port Allegany, Pa., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; following too closely, driving across hazard markings and operating without insurance, infractions. Shamrock is due back in court at a later date.
  • Sunday, 12:14 a.m., Thomas J. DeMarco, 44, of 729 Bishop St., was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; circumventing an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; failure to keep right and refusal to take a breath test, infractions. DeMarco was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Sunday, 12:18 a.m., Aaron William Pilon, 25, of 604 King St., was arrested on four warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Pilon was held pending arraignment.
  • Sunday, 2:51 a.m., Joshua Michael William Ingalls, 27, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Paragon Avenue. Ingalls was released with an appearance ticket.

