Olean Police
- Thursday, 1:18 p.m., Mark F. Ciancio, 68, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Ciancio was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 9:04 a.m., Matthew Zawatski, 41, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony; third-degree escape and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors. Zawatski’s status was not reported.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, 6:10 p.m., Angel Baker, 31, of Friendship, was arrested on a warrant relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Baker was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MACHIAS — Mackenzie B. Dashnaw, 21, of Machias, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Sunday on a warrant issued out of Perry Village Court. Dashnaw was transferred to the Perry Police Department.
- MACHIAS — David F. Bushnell, 20, of Machias, was arrested at 9:42 a.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued out of Machias Town Court. Bushnell was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — John D. Newark, 40, of Salamanca, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Newark was transferred to the Salamanca Police Department.
- PERSIA — Donald Pfaffenback, 42, of Persia, was charged at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Pfaffenback was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — Jacob N. Boring, 44, of Erie, Pa., was charged at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday with first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Oct. 15, 2021. Boring was released on his own recognizance.
- MACHIAS — A 16-year-old Machias resident was charged at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was released with an appearance ticket.