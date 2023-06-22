Olean Police
- Monday, 4:25 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Constitution Avenue. A vehicle operated by Timothy M. Williams, 35, of 113 S. Sixth St., reportedly crossed the center line and struck a vehicle operated by Raymond Jeffrey Ingram, 64, of Allegany. Williams was subsequently cited for driving on the right side of the roadway and use of electronic device in a motor vehicle, infractions.
- Tuesday, 10:10 p.m., Lea Sue Chandler, 30, of 1768 Windfall Road, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor; fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Chandler was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Kelley A. Chase, 34, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Chase was committed to Allegany County Jail and held on $3,000 cash bail, $6,000 property bond or $12,000 partially secured bond.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Robert N. Young, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 7 at Giant Food Mart. Young was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, John H. Finch Jr., 32, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported June 16 on Clark Street. Finch was remanded to Allegany County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Dale P. Cook, 48, of Friendship, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported May 16 on Stevens Street. Cook was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Michael J. Simon, 46, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Sunday on Merriam Heights. Simon was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CUBA — Robert J. Close, 41, of Cuba, was charged at 3 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Feb. 28. Close was reported held.
- HINSDALE — Shayla K. Hensel, 37, of Olean, was charged at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Hensel was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Evan M. Black, 28, of Westons Mills, was charged at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Black was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Trowbridge Road. Douglas E. Lukehart, 65, of East Concord, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- GENESEE — Justin J. Nease, 42, of Bolivar, was charged at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Nease was released on his own recognizance.