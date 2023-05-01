LITTLE VALLEY — A Cattaraugus man faces charges tied to a reported burglary in March, the Cattaraugus County Sheriffs Office reported Sunday.
Steven B. Derk, 29, was charged at 1 p.m. March 21 with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all class D felonies.
The charges stem from the investigation of a reported burglary of Elkdale Country Club’s maintenance building. According to troopers, Derk allegedly stole tools. He was held on $5,000 bail.
Olean Police
- Friday, 10:36 a.m., Damitrius D. Mack, 34, of 225 S. Third St., was on a warrant relating to charges of third-degree robbery, a class D felony; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Mack was held for arraignment.
- Friday, 1:42 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Street. The drivers were identified as Michael C. Noonan, 53, of 2256 Johnson Road, and Daniel B. Hand, 65, of Wellsville.
- Friday, 9:34 p.m., Katy J. Adamski, 42, of 544 King St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; inadequate lights and unregistered motor vehicle, infractions.
- Sunday, 5:10 p.m., Johnathon P. Wilkins, 23, of 210 Worden Ave., was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Wilkins was held for arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 3:34 a.m., Catherine A. Geary, 43, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with. blood alcohol level of 0.18% or greater, a misdemeanor; no inspection and inadequate exhaust, infractions. Geary was issued a ticket.
- Saturday, 11:55 p.m., Jacob S. Frary, 26, of Salamanca, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Frary was issued a ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- OLEAN — Ronald W. Thompson, 54, of 131 Fulton St., Olean, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Thompson was held for arraignment.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jeffrey S. Wackwitz, 57, of Hinsdale, was charged at 9:45 a.m. Friday with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disable person and second-degree scheme to defraud, class A misdemeanors. Wackwitz was issued a ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Tristan H. Bess, 23, of Little Genesee, was charged at 1:05 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; and driving on roadways laned for traffic, an infraction. The charges stem from the investigation of a reported accident. Bess was issued a ticket.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Anthony J. Sevinsky, 31, of Olean, was charged at 10:44 a.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. Sevinsky was issued a ticket.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday on Route 427 near Ismuth Road. Dominic R. Pude, 28, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:13 p.m. Friday on Route 16 near Lake Road. Cheryl L. O’Brien, 68, of Machias, and a 16-year-old Little Genesee resident were listed as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — Sabrina M. Miller, 40, of Hinsdale, was charged at 12:19 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, misdemeanors. Miller was issued a ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Bryce A. Schuld, 36, of Wellsville, was charged at 8:20 p.m. Saturday with three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, unclassified misdemeanors; acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors.
- LEON — Brandon L. Covey, 28, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 3:18 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, misdemeanors. Covey was issued a ticket.
- OLEAN — Jason R. Clemons, 51, of Olean, was charged at 3:25 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Clemons was issued a ticket.
- AMITY — Eurriel M. Hosmer, 54, of Belfast, was charged at 4:06 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, misdemeanors. Hosmer was issued a ticket.