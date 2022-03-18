WELLSVILLE — Registration is open for individuals and teams for the Wellsville YMCA’s inaugural charity golf tournament at Wellsville Country Club on June 4.
The day will include a four-person scramble tournament, clam bake dinner, raffles and golf related challenges.
“I am so excited to be able to offer a fun golf outing for our community to benefit the Wellsville YMCA and our cause,” said Tyler Green, Senior Program Director. “I look forward to building this thing up year over year and providing people with a memorable experience.”
All funds raised at the event will benefit the Wellsville YMCA Annual Campaign. Fundraisers such as the golf tournament help maintain a scholarship fund to ensure that no one is turned away from the Y due to the inability to pay.
“With the 2022 golf season fast approaching, Wellsville Country Club is excited to host the inaugural Wellsville YMCA Golf Tournament,” said golf pro Dan Cordaro. “After meeting with the tournament chairman Tyler Green, myself and our staff believe that this event promises to be a fun and exciting day on the links.”
Tournament is $90 for an individual golfer or $360 for a team of four, which covers the golf, cart and dinner. The clam bake dinner is open to the public and a limited number of tickets can be purchased for $55 each. Also open to the public will be a 50/50 raffle and a basket raffle.
The games and challenges part of this summer event include Long Drive and Long Putt competitions as well as a Closest to the Pin challenge for golf enthusiasts. Fun games also include Golf Pong and a Wheel of Fortune Hole.
The dinner menu includes steamed clams with butter, shrimp, sausage, corn on the cob, clam’s casino, salt potatoes, Italian sausage with peppers and onions, house pasta salad, classic baked beans and cornbread. Seasonal fresh fruit, assorted cookies and brownies and berry shortcake parfait will be offered for dessert.
“Tyler and his staff have put together a great package for the community that includes golf, cart and on-course skills events along with dinner included and our hope is that this will lead to a successful event for many years to come,” Cordaro said.
Registration deadline is April 23. Sign up at https://bit.ly/WellsvilleYMCAgolf. The clambake tickets are available for pre-purchase at the front desk of the Wellsville YMCA through May 20. For questions or more information, contact Green at (585) 593-3246 or tylerg@twintiersymca.org. To make an online donation to the Wellsville YMCA, visit www.twintiersymca.org.