CUBA — Plans are complete for the 17th Annual Cuba Garlic Festival, which will be on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, at McKinley Stables Block Barn at Empire City Farms south of Cuba on Route 305. The grounds will be decorated with a fall theme by the Cuba Beautification Committee.
The Festival will feature most of the popular activities as in previous years. There will be nonstop live music from six popular local bands, cooking demonstrations, pony rides and strolling musicians — Bourbon Street Dixieland on Saturday, and the Olean Area Barber Shoppers on Sunday. Wandering clowns Whizzy and Casper will be in attendance as well as Mr. Scribbles who can make a cool picture out of any scribbling that you or your child does.
Educators who are returning include blacksmith Tom O’Connor, Cornell Extension’s Master Gardeners, WNY bird expert Tim Baird, garlic experts Michelle Scutt and Bob Dunkel and Yoga thru Yogini.
Also returning is Cuba muralist Vincent “Vinny” Alejandro Vinny, who grew up in Buffalo, graduating from the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts. He traveled the world while in military service. His first mural was in Joplin, Mo., where he and a partner painted “The Wall of Hope” to raise the city’s spirits following a horrific tornado in 2011.
He finally returned to his hometown and reignited his art career with the formation of “Urban Inspirations, later deciding to make his long-time Cuba camp his fulltime home. Visitors can watch Vinny complete a 16’ mural during the Festival.
Once again, a drawing will be held for possession of a 6-foot bear carved by Doug Johnson. Tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10, and are available now at the Cuba Chamber Office, the Palmer Opera House, Econo Automotive, Cuba Library and White Imprints. The bear is currently residing at the Cuba Chamber of Commerce office. The drawing is Sept. 18 at the Garlic Festival.
The Festival will continue to be the area’s best venue for fresh garlic, featuring many garlic growers among the 35 vendors in the Market Place. There also will be over 50 vendors, many featuring crafts as well as local information, and at least eight food vendors, including Moonwinks popular beer tent, and wine tastings from Merritt Estate Winery from Forestville.