CUBA — Plans are complete for the 17th Annual Cuba Garlic Festival, which will be on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, at McKinley Stables Block Barn at Empire City Farms south of Cuba on Route 305. The grounds will be decorated with a fall theme by the Cuba Beautification Committee.

The Festival will feature most of the popular activities as in previous years. There will be nonstop live music from six popular local bands, cooking demonstrations, pony rides and strolling musicians — Bourbon Street Dixieland on Saturday, and the Olean Area Barber Shoppers on Sunday. Wandering clowns Whizzy and Casper will be in attendance as well as Mr. Scribbles who can make a cool picture out of any scribbling that you or your child does.

