BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named more than 300 students to its fall 2021 Dean's list. Dean's list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Several area students from New York were named. They are:
- Allegany: Sean W. Campbell, junior, business management; Olivia Fitzgerald, sophomore, undeclared; Lila G. Rollins, sophomore, criminal justice
- Cattaraugus: Asher White, freshman, accounting
- Cuba: Ava Belec, freshman, exercise science
- Great Valley: Ginna Hensel, junior, history-political science and psychology
- Limestone: Pressley L. Keane, senior, psychology
- Olean: Elena M. Isaman, freshman, computer information systems and technology; Timothy J. Magro, senior, health and physical education; Alison R. Stadtler, senior, sport and recreation management; Amber R. Starr, freshman, English education 7-12