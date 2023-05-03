ALFRED — Soumya Konar and Noah Bastedo were honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence. The pair were two of 193 SUNY students honored by Chancellor John B. King Jr.
Konar has excelled in academics, leadership and campus involvement. She received the Outstanding Student Award for her major and is currently exploring efficient and sustainable protocols in machines in her current internship with Shark Tech. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA and will graduate in three years.
Outside the classroom, Konar is the Student Senate president, capably and loyally advocating for the student community. She is also an assistant residence director, has worked as a help desk technician, and is a civic engagement advocate. She is also the vice president of the International Club and the college’s student Newspaper, the Tor Echo.
On top of this honor, Konar was the recipient of the Dean’s Award and the Leadership through Civic Engagement Award.
Bastedo has gone above and beyond by teaching his peer financial resilience and strategy. He has hosted a Roth IRA clinic that expressed the importance of saving early in life.
Outside of his academic interests, he has been an integral part of the performing arts at the college. He has performed in plays, musicals, inaugurations and concerts. For his efforts he earned the Most Outstanding Performer Award in 2022.
As a leader in the organization, Bastedo has not just participated but used his influence to raise financial funds for the Mary Cariola Center.
“There is a place at SUNY for every New Yorker, and each of the students recognized today is an example of our extraordinary student body and their rich and diverse ‘SUNY stories,’” said Chancellor King. “Student success is at the core of everything we do, and I am honored to celebrate students from 63 SUNY campuses who are receiving this year’s Chancellor’s Awards for Student Excellence. Every student can find their community at SUNY, and I congratulate each of the CASE winners for making the most out of their college experience.”
The Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence was created in 1997. It is the highest honor SUNY bestows upon students by SUNY.