CUBA — Visit the Cuba Library 6 to 8 p.m. Monday for a painting with acrylics class taught by Seneca artist Penny Minner.
Students in the class will learn to reproduce a painting of the Three Sisters based on the Seneca legend, and will hear the story of the legend. There is a $5 fee for the class, and registration is required. Space is limited, so please contact the library at cuba@stls.org or call (585) 968-1668 to sign up.
Penny Minner, Seneca artist, grew up surrounded by art. Raised by parents who were also Seneca artists, Penny began doing art work at a very young age. She practices traditional arts of basketry, bead work and corn husk dolls.
This project is made possible with funds from Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc. and the Statewide Community Regrants Program.