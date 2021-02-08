BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Horticulture Program will host a Zoom program, “Our Friends, the Bacteria,” led by master gardener Steven Jakobi at 4 p.m. Thursday.
To many, bacteria is seen as an invader, something detrimental to a family’s safety and health. A common misnomer is that bacteria are innately harmful.
Jakobi will uncover the unseen world of bacteria, giving some insight to why bacteria is so important and how beneficial our friends the bacteria truly are.
Pre-registration is required and there is no fee for the program. Contact Jeremy Baier at (585) 268-7644 ext. 14, or by email jtb273@cornell.edu for details to attend.
There will be an opportunity for questions after the presentation has finished.