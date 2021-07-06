CUBA — One ticket was issued as state authorities cracked down on underage alcohol sales in Allegany County on Friday.
Ahead of the Independence Day holiday, New York State Police made 10 checks of businesses in Bolivar, Cuba and Wellsville to ensure compliance with the state’s ban on underage alcohol sales, troopers reported Tuesday.
One of the sites — SS Mart in Cuba — was not in compliance with Section 65 of the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Law. Troopers ticketed Kayla M. Washington, 28, of Alfred, with sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
Washington was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Cuba Village Court in July.
Nine other sites — Dollar General and Giant Food Mart in Cuba; Shop N Save, Crosby’s and The Bulldog Bar and Grill in Bolivar; and Walgreens, Save A Lot, Marathon, and 7/11 in Wellsville — were also checked and found to be in compliance.
While not mandatory under state law, the State Liquor Authority recommends sellers check identification as a proof of age, back up employees who refuse to sell alcohol to minors, and take part in an Alcohol Training Awareness Program. Repeated violations may result in suspension or revocation of licenses to sell alcohol, officials reported.