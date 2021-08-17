BELMONT — Household transmissions of COVID-19 are driving much of the higher case counts in Allegany County, the county Department of Health said.
Robert Matasich, public health educator with the department, reported Tuesday that the county has been listed as having a “substantial” rate of COVID-19 transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A substantial rate of COVID transmission means there are 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 people. From Aug. 5 to 11, there were 26 positive cases reported in the county — 56.41 cases per 100,000 residents.
While not required by law or executive order, the CDC recommends residents in areas with substantial transmission rates should follow healthy hygiene practices, stay at home when sick, practice social distancing to lower the risk of disease spread, and wear a mask — especially where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Allegany County is not alone in the increased transmission. More than half of the counties in the state have been deemed to have a “high” level of community transmission. Just three counties in the state were still ranked at “moderate” levels of transmission by the CDC on Tuesday — Wyoming, Schuyler and Clinton. The remainder are at “substantial.”
Large gatherings are not being blamed for the increase.
“The majority of positive cases in Allegany County have been household transmissions,” Matasich said. “This means one or more people in the household are positive and pass COVID on to others in the household.”
Residents living in a household with a positive case should attempt to practice social distancing, mask wearing, use different bathrooms, and clean and sanitize after the person in isolation.
Allegany County health officials also reported that local school districts will be recommended to follow the CDC and State Education Department guidelines this fall. SED guidelines include encouraging vaccinations among eligible students and staff, encouraging mask use indoors regardless of vaccination or transmission levels, and three feet of social distancing between students in classrooms.
For COVID-19 questions, call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250
On Tuesday, the department reported 26 cases between Aug. 8 and 15 — up from 20 the week before and five the week before that.
The department discontinued daily updates in July following a number of days with no new cases. As of Monday, there were 18 active cases and 63 active quarantines or isolations. To date, 87 people in the county have died from the disease.
IN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, nine new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 5,918.
There were 83 active cases as of Tuesday afternoon, including seven people requiring hospitalization. Another 5,717 recoveries have been reported, and 110 deaths have been recorded to date.
The county broke 1,000 cases in late November, 2,000 cases in late December, 3,000 cases in early January, 4,000 cases in early February, and 5,000 cases in mid-April. Fewer than 100 cases were reported for the seven weeks from mid-May to early July.
County health officials reported additional vaccine clinics have been set for the next two weeks.
A choice between either the Pfizer or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be offered to attendees at upcoming clinics. Pfizer vaccine requires the administration of a second dose within 21 days of the initial dose.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that has emergency use authorization for individuals 12 years of age and older. A parental/legal guardian consent will be obtained at the time of vaccination. Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) requires a single dose administration. Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info. Walk-ins are welcome. Call (716) 701-3777 for assistance with registering.
Clinics include:
Today: 2-5 p.m., Franklinville High School, J&J
Thursday: 2-5 p.m., Portville High School, J&J
Friday: 2-5 p.m., Great Valley Fire Hall, J&J
Aug. 24: 10-2 p.m., South Dayton Fire Hall, J&J, Pfizer
Aug. 26: 10-2:30 p.m., CCA Food Pantry, Salamanca, J&J, Pfizer
Aug. 28: 9 a.m.-noon, Olean county building, J&J, Pfizer