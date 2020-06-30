PENN YAN — U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko is endorsing fellow Democrat Tracy Mitrano in her bid to unseat the Republican incumbent in New York’s 23rd Congressional District.
Tonko’s district includes all of Albany and Schenectady counties and parts of Montgomery, Rensselaer and Saratoga counties. He is serving his sixth term in Congress.
“Tracy has the energy, commitment and passion for public service that is required for the job,” he said. “I endorsed Tracy in 2018 and I am proudly endorsing her again.”
Mitrano faces Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, in November’s general election, a rematch of the 2018 election.
Tonko said her voice as a cybersecurity expert is “sorely needed” in Congress.
Tonko chairs the Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change and serves on the Science, Space and Technology Committee, as well as on the Natural Resources Committee. He is also the co-chair of the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition, or SEEC.
Tonko is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, the oldest standing committee in the House. He’s the first upstate New York Democrat to serve on that committee since 1966.