ALFRED — Alfred University alumnus Robert Johnson, who co-founded a program serving underprivileged youngsters in New York City and went on to become the only dean in the nation’s history to oversee two medical schools simultaneously, will deliver the keynote address to incoming students at Alfred’s opening convocation Sunday.
The 6:30 p.m. convocation, which opens the 185th academic year at Alfred, will be held via Zoom due to the university’s guidelines for social distancing. Also providing remarks will be Alfred’s president, Mark Zupan, and Merveille Bulonza, Student Senate president.
Johnson, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Alfred in 1968, went on to receive his medical degree from the College of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now the New Jersey Medical School). He is dean of the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, N.J., and interim dean of the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, N.J. (Johnson is of no relation to the namesake of the latter.)
In addition to being the only medical school dean serving at two schools simultaneously, he is one of only a handful of African Americans serving as medical school deans.
In the early 1970s, fresh out of medical school, he was among a group of young professionals working in the fields of medicine, psychiatry, law, education, social work and the arts who recognized a need to invest in New York City’s youth.
In 1972, the group started The Door, a program aimed at helping a diverse and growing population of disconnected adolescents gain the resources needed to succeed in school, work and life.