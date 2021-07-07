BELMONT — No COVID-19 cases have been reported in Allegany County in almost two weeks, officials reported.
Data from the Allegany County Department of Health — now updated only weekly due to the downtick in cases from the pandemic highs which saw hundreds sick on a weekly basis — indicates the last COVID-19 case in the county was reported June 25. The tally to date is 3,610, with 3,552 recoveries. State officials report 87 deaths.
In fact, the lack of new cases have led the county to remove the top-of-the-page banner for COVID-19 data off of its website’s main page.
Officials reported the data can be found at the website, www.alleganyco.com, by selecting the “How Do I” tab under the main menu at the top of the page and selecting “COVID-19/Coronavirus Information and Updates.” Officials also announced last week the data would only be updated on the first day of the work week, instead of daily as had been done since March 2020.
The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that 17,365 county residents had received at least one vaccine dose — 37.4% of residents. That rate has remained the lowest in the state since March. The percent of adults to receive at least one dose is 44.5% — the only county with a rate below 50%. Officials also report 16,312 residents — 35.1% — have a completed vaccine series.
By comparison, 58.2% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, including 70% of adults. 53.5% of New Yorkers have completed their vaccine series, including 64.5% of adults.
The county is offering the Pfizer vaccine twice in July:
- Friday – County Office Building, Belmont, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second dose will be July 30
- July 30 — County Office Building, Belmont, 9:30 a.m. two 2 p.m. The second dose will be Aug. 20
For those with questions or to schedule a vaccine appointment, call (585) 268-9250, and press 4.