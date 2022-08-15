LATHAM — Several Allegany County residents who are members of the New York Army National Guard have received promotions.
- Danielle Clower of Wellsville, assigned to Company C, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private.
- Jessie Cook of Scio, assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, received a promotion to the rank of private first class.
- Christian Habecker of Houghton, assigned to the B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, received a promotion to the rank of private first class.
- Kaylee Keiser of Bolivar, assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, received a promotion to the rank of private.
- Tyler Sands of Belmont, assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, received a promotion to the rank of private first class.
- Zayne Sturdevant of Wellsville, assigned to C Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, was promoted to private first class.