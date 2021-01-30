New York high school seniors who are graduating and interested in pursuing a career in agriculture can apply for New York Farm Bureau’s Agricultural Youth Scholarship.
Statewide winners can earn up to $1,500 towards their future education.
The applicant or their family must:
- Be a New York Farm Bureau member
- The student must live and/or work on a farm in the state.
The student must complete the application, which includes writing an essay addressing an issue facing agriculture in their county, and how Farm Bureau may support its members in addressing it.
- Return the completed application packet by mail to pdugan@nyfb.org or mail to New York Farm Bureau, in Albany, with a postmark no later than March 1, 2021.
Scoring will determine both county and district winners and may include a personal interview.
Each district winner will receive $100 and then compete for one of three state scholarships, worth $1,500, $1,200 and $1,000, based on their submitted applications. The judging will take place prior to April 20, 2021.
For more information, including the application visit nyfb.org and click on “Programs,” then “Promotion and Education,” or call (800) 342-4143.