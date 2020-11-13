LATHAM — Several area members of the New York Army National Guard have received promotions.

They are:

  • Jared Kausner of Allegany, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, to the rank of major.
  • Emily Burdick of Friendship, assigned to the 105th Military Police Company, to private.
  • Jared Emmons of Hume, assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, to private first class.
  • Paiton Golish of Wellsville, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, to private first class.
  • Brandon Blackwell of West Valley, assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, to specialist.
  • Levi Blake of Cuba, assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, to specialist.
  • Kameron Pettit of Belmont, assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, to specialist.

 

