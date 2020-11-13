LATHAM — Several area members of the New York Army National Guard have received promotions.
They are:
- Jared Kausner of Allegany, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, to the rank of major.
- Emily Burdick of Friendship, assigned to the 105th Military Police Company, to private.
- Jared Emmons of Hume, assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, to private first class.
- Paiton Golish of Wellsville, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, to private first class.
- Brandon Blackwell of West Valley, assigned to the 152nd Engineer Company, to specialist.
- Levi Blake of Cuba, assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, to specialist.
- Kameron Pettit of Belmont, assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, to specialist.