What better way to end the old year or begin the new one than with a bike ride or a hike? Several area parks and scenic nature sites are ready.
Allegany State Park is offering three unique events to celebrate and enjoy the outdoors.
New Gear’s Eve Bike Ride begins at Camp Allegany at 6 p.m. Friday, with the ride starting at 6:30. Grab your bike and some friends to join Allegany staff and WNYMBA members for the last ride of the year.
Bring lights, wear warm and reflective gear and a helmet. No one will be left behind. Participants may be split into different paced groups, if necessary.
There will be a social to follow the ride in the Mess Hall at Camp Allegany. Bring your own snacks. Masks are required indoors and when social distancing cannot be maintained. Questions can be directed to the Environmental Education Department by phone at (716) 354-9101 ext. 232.
Discover the history of Allegany State Park and get your New Year off to a great start with a hike in Allegany State Park along the new Quaker Run Area Multi-Use trail.
The Quaker Run Area is where Allegany State Park was born 100 years ago, and this year’s “First Day History Hike” is an easy three-plus mile trek (round trip) featuring 20 historical tidbits of information about the features that can be found in this area of the park.
The Quaker Store Museum will be open for this special event. Members of the Allegany State Park Historical Society will be on hand at the museum to answer questions about the park and its history. The Friends of Allegany State Park will be providing hot chocolate and coffee next door at the former gift shop.
The First Day Hike will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dress for the weather and be sure to wear appropriate footwear and/or snowshoes. Masks are required indoors and when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Suggested parking areas are the Quaker General Store, Quaker Picnic area or Bear Caves parking lot. Participants can pick up a “First Day Hike” bandana at the Quaker Store Museum and a hiking guide at Quaker Rental or the Museum.
First Day Bike mirrors the First Day Hike event at Allegany State Park held on the Quaker side of the park. Next Level Mountain Biking will be leading a ride in the Red House area.
Meet at the administration building at 11 a.m. Saturday. The pace and the length of the ride will be moderate and be determined by its participants. No one will be left behind.
Participants may split into different paced groups, if necessary. Fat bikes are suggested, given the range of conditions likely to be present, however, use your best judgement for the conditions of the day. Send questions to Kristian Reiber at nextlevelmountainbiking@gmail.com or 716-785-2685.
The 7th annual New Year’s Day Hike with the Pfeiffer Nature Center begins at 10 a.m. The trek is not an interpretive hike, and any sharing of information will occur as casual, friendly banter amongst the participants. The hike is free and open to the public.
The hike will be canceled if there are extreme weather conditions. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice on the top of website. For more information, call 716-933-0187.
In nearby Cuba another First Day Hike will began at 1 p.m. at Bull Street Gazebo Trail Start. Pre register by email at kristine.uribe@parks.ny.gov. Before and after hot beverages and snacks will be available at The Palmer Opera House.