WEST ALMOND — The new trails advocacy non-profit organization, IMPACT: Friends Improving Allegany County Trails, Inc. will host a membership meeting noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Stewart Forest Road campground on the West Almond Trail System.
Glenn Gebhard, president of IMPACT, will give an overview of the group, its mission and goals. The board of directors will introduce themselves and their areas of expertise.
Ron Abraham, a retired New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forester, will discuss a brief history of the trails and how they were established on the West Almond Trail System.
Theresa Draves, a DEC forester, will give an update of trail improvement accomplishments and plans for the future.
After the members meeting, all are welcome to join volunteers to do some trail maintenance from the Route 244 parking area on Trails 1, 2, 3 and 5 on the West Almond (Phillip’s Creek) trail system.
IMPACT is concentrating efforts on these trails in order to prepare them for the cross country ski season prior to hunting season. Volunteers are asked to bring their own hand tools (pruners, hand saws, hammers), bright vest or t-shirt and sign a DEC volunteer steward agreement form.
For more information, go to IMPACT’s Facebook page.