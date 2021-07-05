BELMONT — Caregiving is often a 24/7 commitment and finding respite, a period of rest or relief, can sometimes be a challenge.
If you are providing care to a family member, friend, or neighbor, and need respite, there is a new program in Allegany County.
Ardent Solutions, Inc., Allegany County Office for the Aging and Genesee Valley Central School have announced a new program for caregivers of older adults in Allegany County called the Intergenerational Enrichment and Educational Respite program.
Located at the Genesee Valley Central School campus, the respite program is now open weekdays in July and August, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free program offers the caregiver an opportunity to take part in activities or take time for yourself.
While at the program, older adults and caregivers will have access to Genesee Valley’s campus facilities, community-based art and service projects, socialization with peers and school students, mentorship opportunities and a nutritious meal.
Respite, a period of rest or relief, can play a key role in reinforcing caregiver well-being, which is linked to better health, social-emotional outcomes, lower costs of care for family caregivers and for the older adults they care for. Caregivers are encouraged to take time for themselves while their family member, friend, or neighbor takes part in an enriching, educational, and engaging program.
This program is funded by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, managed by The Philanthropic Initiative.
For more information or to enroll, please call the Allegany County Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390 or Ardent Solutions at (585) 610-6830.