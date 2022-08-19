ALFRED — The Alfred State College recreation department has developed an electric bike loaner station in the Student Leadership Center.
Ten Aventon Sinch Fat-Tire Foldable E-Bikes are available for students to sign out to venture up and down the hills of campus and the surrounding area. To sign out a bike, students need to go to the recreation page on Pioneer Link and fill out the E-bike rental form. Bikes are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday beginning Aug. 29.