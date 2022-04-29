BELMONT — A new initiative will enable thousands of streaming videos related to all types of life issues to become available to help provide Allegany County area residents with free education, facilitated support and discussion groups and Bible studies for all ages.
Casey Jones, executive director of Allegany Hope, Inc., said today the organization has acquired a license to use an expansive library of materials and is seeking to identify the greatest interests and needs in order to maximize this opportunity.
Studies and associated materials are expected to be made available online initially, he said, providing more individuals with potential for greater use due to not having to spend time and cost in travel.
Allegany Hope also is seeking to partner with church bodies and other entities to maximize use of the resources, Jones said.
Non-denominational subject matter includes popular studies by pastors such as Max Lucado, J.D. Grear, Francis Chan and Tony Evans; Christian counselors including Henry Cloud, John Townsend, Gary Chapman and Les and Leslie Parrott; financial advisors including Dave Ramsey, Howard Dayton and Larry Burkett; business and leadership speakers such as John Maxwell, Tim Elmore, Carly Fiorina and Anne Beiler; spiritual authors including Philip Yancey and Stephanie Morales Beauleiu; missionaries such as Franklin Graham and Charles Colson; well-known sports names including Tony Dungy and Tim Tebow; and more.
A wide variety of subject matter also is available including topics such as marriage and families; parenting; men’s and women’s studies; popular kids shows; studies for teens; mental health and wellness; finances; career and personal development; leadership; better business practices; communication and teamwork; conflict resolution; values and culture; character, ethics and integrity; faith and work; spiritual growth; and more.
“Due to the broad range of subjects which are available for personal development and addressing life issues, Allegany Hope is seeking to identify primary areas of interest of area residents and how best to assist in meeting them,” Jones said.
The organization is asking for input as to individual interests and needs, with feedback and more information available at AlleganyHopeWNY@outlook.com or (484) 435-0503.
Allegany Hope is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization focused on Building Healthy Communities Through Healthy Families, accomplished through the development of stronger holistic health practices — physical, mental/emotional and spiritual — by individuals and families, helping to create a full balance in life.