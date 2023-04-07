New class of Sigma Lambda Chi inducted at Alfred State

ALFRED — Four Alfred State College (ASC) construction management students were recently inducted into the Sigma Lambda Chi honor society.
The honorees were presented with achievement certificates, ceremonial pins and other memorabilia associated with Alfred State’s Zeta V chapter.
The 2023 class included students Jack Curabba (Shohola, Pa.), Dylan Kehr (Lawtons), Matthew Szczepanski (Rochester) and Halimat Akanbi (Ozone Park). All four met the academic, extracurricular and work experience criteria established by the International Honor Society.
Sigma Lambda Chi Advisor Dr. Reza Yadollahi is excited to celebrate these students and looks forward to seeing what their future holds.
“To me, receiving a certificate for Sigma Lambda Chi honor society is a recognition of hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence in the field of construction management,” Yadollahi said. “This achievement represents not only academic success but also the potential to make a positive impact in the industry. These students are joining a community of experts who share their passion for construction and commitment to excellence.”
Sigma Lambda Chi is an international honor society within the construction industry. Chapters may be established at a school, college or university that has a major discipline of education in construction.
To be inducted by a chapter, a student must be at least a junior and have a GPA in the upper 20 percent of qualified students in the program. They must also have participated in one or more extracurricular activities; demonstrated excellent leadership, character and personality traits; and worked in some phase of construction for at least one summer or winter break.
Membership in this society is an important milestone in a student’s college career and indicates a significant accomplishment for the inductee, as well as to potential employers. Members are permitted to wear the memorabilia associated with the society at graduation for further recognition.
Assistant Professor Dr. Maryam Tabatabaei was also inducted as an honorary member of the honor society.