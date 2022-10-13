ASC farm visit

A visitor to the Veterinary, Agricultural, and Skilled Trades Career Discovery Event at Alfred State visits with the pigs.

 Photo provided

ALFRED — The Alfred State Agriculture and Veterinary Technology Department hosted nearly 800 students during a pair of events at the college farm.

“Events like this allow our department to show off what we have to offer here at Alfred State,” commented Agriculture and Veterinary Technology Department Chair Phil Schroeder. “We had the opportunity to educate young students about the importance of agriculture and introduce older students to career opportunities in our field and related fields.”

