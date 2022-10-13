ALFRED — The Alfred State Agriculture and Veterinary Technology Department hosted nearly 800 students during a pair of events at the college farm.
“Events like this allow our department to show off what we have to offer here at Alfred State,” commented Agriculture and Veterinary Technology Department Chair Phil Schroeder. “We had the opportunity to educate young students about the importance of agriculture and introduce older students to career opportunities in our field and related fields.”
The Veterinary, Agricultural, and Skilled Trades Career Discovery Event featured students from 23 different schools. Thirty-three events were staged around the farm and the students chose different interactive and hands-on activities to be a part of.
The event featured not only agriculture and veterinary activities but several departments from the School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology and the School of Applied Technology hosted demonstrations as well. Attendees were presented with numerous activities related to many of the degree programs offered at Alfred State.
The day prior, 350 first and second grade students from seven area schools participated in the return of Kiddie Ag Day. Alfred State students took the guests on tours around the farm and taught them about agriculture and where their food comes from.
After the tours, the kids ate lunch on the lawn and were treated to milk and string cheese donated by Upstate Niagara Cooperative.