ST. BONAVENTURE — The Franciscan Friars and the community of Mount Irenaeus is preparing for the annual online auction, Nov. 6-15.
This year’s auction includes original artwork and photography by Mountain founder Father Dan Riley, treats created by the friars from the Mountain gardens and handcrafted wood crosses.
St. Bonaventure University apparel and gifts, along with autographed pro-sports memorabilia, will also be featured.
For more information, and for links to the auction, follow Mount Irenaeus on Facebook, visit mountainonline.org or contact Mary Schlosser at mschloss@sbu.edu.