Several school budget vote results were not available by the Olean Times Herald's press deadline Tuesday night.
Those results include:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
Cattaraugus-Little Valley
Voters approved a $27.43 million budget by a 170-33 tally. The budget includes a 3.25% increase to the spending plan and no change in the tax levy. Voters also approved an $18.5 million capital improvement project, 180-23, and the purchase of school buses for up to $285,000 with a 153-52 margin.
School board candidates Joel Merrill, James McDonnell and Carrie Colburn-Mozes were elected to three open seats, receiving 149, 134 and 124 votes, respectively.
Franklinville
Voters approved a $19.91 million budget by a 137-42 margin. The budget includes a 1.12% increase to the spending plan and no change in the tax levy.
School board candidate William Weigel, 157 votes, was elected to a five-year seat, and Scott Hillman, 93, was elected to a three-year seat. Richard Wright received 76 votes.
West Valley
Voters approved a $9.04 million budget by a 146-69 tally. The budget includes a 3.93% increase in the spending plan and no change in the taxi levy. Voters also approved the purchase of one school bus for up to $126,891.17 with a 139-72 margin.
School board candidate Amanda Lawrence, 152 votes, was elected to one 5-year seat; Tracy Conrad Chai, 154 votes, was elected to one 3-year seat; and Carla Heitman, 108 votes, was elected to one 1-year seat.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg
The $20.48 million budget was approved, 98-17. A resolution for new buses was approved, 104-12, and a resolution to support the Genesee Library was approved, 93-20.
Michelle Clark received 101, Erin Baldwin received 77 and Michelle Robinson received 40 votes for three open seats.
Genesee Valley
Voters approved the $17.54 million budget, 157-38. Proposition No. 1 – Approve a 64-passenger bus, was approved 154-40. Proposition No. 2 – Approve Angelica & Belmont Library Tax, was approved 173-24.
Eric A. Knapp received 147 votes and Fred Grusendorf received 160 votes for three-year terms. Timothy Hand received 142 votes for a two-year term.
Scio
Voters OK’d a $10.77 million budget, 59-6. A proposal to purchase a school bus was approved, 60-6. A proposal to support the Scio Memorial Library was approved, 53-13.
David Roberts won a five-year term on the school board with 53 votes. Seven write-in votes were also recorded.
Whitesville
Voters approved the budget, 55-5. A proposition to support the Whitesville Library was approved, 40-15. Board of Education members elected were Jeffrey Erdmann and Charles Cutler Jr.