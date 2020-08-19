PENN YAN — Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano accused President Trump of threatening to defund the Social Security System and blasted Rep. Tom Reed for not defending it.
Trump vowed to “terminate” Social Security’s dedicated revenue by eliminating the payroll tax until the end of the year, Mitrano said in a press statement. She is challenging Reed in the 11-county 23rd Congressional District.
“This would essentially send the Social Security system to the poorhouse just when we need it most,” said Mitrano. “Four in 10 senior citizens rely solely on Social Security for their income, and that number will only rise over the next decade.”
Mitrano said, “Social Security stabilized this country during the Great Depression, and has kept four generations of elderly Americans out of dire poverty,” she added. “Instead of undermining this program, we should celebrate it.”
Reed has long positioned himself as a defender of Social Security, Mitrano said. The Republican congressman from Corning “has repeatedly failed to strengthen and expand the program so Americans receive the benefits they have paid for and deserve,” she said.
Reed also supported the trillion dollar deficit caused by the Republican tax cut that “will negatively affect Social Security and our economy for generations,” Mitrano said.
Reed who has in the past mentioned his mother raised 11 children on Social Security after the death of his father “is now a politician who stands for the country’s richest people, many of whom have spent years pressing to privatize the program,” Mitrano said.