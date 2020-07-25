PENN YAN — The Sierra Club has endorsed Democrat Tracy Mitrano in her campaign to unseat Republican Tom Reed in New York’s 23rd Congressional District.
In a letter to Mitrano, club officials said their endorsement is given “in appreciation of your demonstrated commitment to protecting America’s environment.”
Mitrano said, “Protecting the natural beauty of our district and country, promoting healthy communities and supporting clean-energy research and technology are top-priority items for me. I will champion them tirelessly as a member of Congress.”
The Sierra Club is an influential grassroots environmental organization with 3.8 million members and supporters. The club’s mission is to protect wild places and wildlife, promote clean energy and provide communities with clean air and water.