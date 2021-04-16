BELMONT — Harold W. Mitchell of the Town of Amity is running for Allegany County Legislature in District 2, which includes the towns of Amity, Ward, Clarksville, New Hudson, Belmont, Friendship and Cuba.
He is running as a Republican in the June 22 primary election.
Mitchell was born and raised in Amity, where he still lives with his wife, Cathy. He graduated from Belmont Christian Academy in 1984 and then furthered his education in working in agriculture for local farmers. He worked construction at the West Valley nuclear waste site, University at Buffalo and the Black Rock locks in Buffalo, where he worked as a laborer, operator and carpenter.
He also worked 15 years with Suburban Propane as a service technician and crane and bobtail truck operator. During that time he took several courses in HVAC, welding from BOCES and also business and management courses through the Cornell Cooperative Extension. He served on Amity's comprehensive plan committee and as fire chief and president of the Belmont Fire Company, in which he is still active.
For the last 13 years Mitchell has owned and operated For Kids Auto Repair and Towing LLC in Belmont, along with a small beef farm. He also is a bus driver for the Genesee Valley School District.
"I realize that our county government is facing some unique opportunities and challenges at this time, especially with COVID-19," Mitchell said. "I can assure you, with strong leadership, fiscal responsibility and accountability, that working together as one can make our county a much better cost efficient place to reside.
"It would be an honor and privilege to serve Allegany County residents with utmost honest ability to do the best job that I can do in the best interest of county residents," he said.