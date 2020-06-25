OLEAN — Mercy Flight wants to remind the community that it is serving the public all day, every day, and personnel will host a socially distant open house 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“We hope everyone enjoys this open house,” said Keri Simon, outreach coordinator for Mercy Flight. “Hopefully next year we will be back to our regular open houses.”
Mercy Flight is located at the Louis A. Magnano Mercy Flight Hangar in the Olean General Hospital parking lot, 625 Main St.
Big Pig 95.7 will broadcast live from 1 to 3 p.m. and Sparky the Fire Dog, brought to the event by the Arcade Fire Department, will also be on hand for children to meet and learn about fire safety.
Free gift bags will be available, donated by Mercy Flight and the Southern Tier Health Care System.
Mark Baker will have his birds of prey exhibit, which often includes hawks and different species of owls, as well as an American kestrel, a small falcon.
Area fire departments will be there, with kids and adults able to talk to firefighters and get in the fire trucks, ambulances and of course, the Mercy Flight helicopter(s) if not on a mission, for a close-up look at what goes behind an emergency.
Area law enforcement will be there as well with their police cars available for people to look over and examine the technology and advancements made in vehicles in the region.
Trapper’s Chicken Barbecue will be available for purchase.
For more information, contact Keri Simon at 307-6416.