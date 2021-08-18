BELMONT — Due to higher COVID-19 transmissions, Allegany County-owned government facilities will begin requiring masking and social distancing.
Allegany County has been elevated to a “substantial” risk level of COVID-19 transmission designation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The designation requires a new case count of 50 per 100,000 residents. The county Department of Health reported Tuesday the rate is above 56 per 100,000.
“In response, we are amending the County Safety Plan masking requirements,” said county Administrator Carissa Knapp said in a statement Wednesday. “If you are visiting the County Building, Court House, or any County facility, you will need to once again bring your mask and wear it.”
Effective Thursday, the county will reinstitute masking and social distancing protocols. All employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear facemasks and social distance while inside county buildings or other inside work locations. Masks are not required for outdoor work activities.
Employees must wear face coverings at all times when in direct contact with members of the public, in shared hallways & stairwells, in any public use areas, and when they are unable to maintain six feet of social distancing. Visitors must wear face coverings at all times and should maintain six feet of social distancing whenever possible.
Questions can be directed to the safety personnel at the entrances or by calling (585) 268-9217.