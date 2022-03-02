With the state mandate on mask wearing in schools no longer in effect as of today, superintendents from across the area thanked their communities’ understanding during the past several months and assured them masks will still be available to those who want them.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday she made the decision based on the analysis of several key COVID-19 data trends and after consulting with health and education experts, as well as parents, teachers and school administrators.
Olean City School District's interim superintendent, Dr. Karen Geelan, said masks will be optional for staff and students starting today, noting Cattaraugus County lawmakers will not be imposing its own mask mandate.
“There will be individuals who elect to continue to wear masks, due to a physician’s order, personal preference or family health concerns,” she said. “We will respect the right of every Husky to mask up or not.”
A notice posted on the Portville Central School website indicated the district will no longer require masks starting today. The post said the district will continue to provide masks for all students and employees.
“We also have COVID test kits available for all members of the Portville Central School community,” the post said.
The Hinsdale Central School District also welcomed the lift of the mask mandate, thanking parents, students, teachers and staff for their cooperation over the past several months.
“If you still wish for your child to wear a mask in school, we will continue to provide masks daily,” a message on the district website read. “We will also continue to supply masks for all employees if they wish to do the same.”
Additionally, COVID tests will be available for all members of the Hinsdale Bobcat community.
In the Salamanca district, Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said the end of the mask requirement will apply to all school buildings as well as buses.
“Those who wish to continue to mask up for personal reasons will be free to do so, and the district will continue to have masks available for students and staff,” he said.
Breidenstein also thanked all the parents and guardians that have supported the district in abiding by the state mask mandate, as well as thanking the faculty and staff for their support “throughout these trying times.”
At Ellicottville Central School, Superintendent Bob Miller also said wearing masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors at the school and on buses as of Wednesday. He also said those who wish to wear masks can pick new ones up in the school.
As a means to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the district planned to send home free COVID test kits with all Ellicottville students Tuesday, Miller said.
“We respectfully ask that you consider having your child take one before returning to school on March 2,” he added. “Kits will include instructions on what to do if your child tests positive for COVID.”
For Cuba-Rushford Central School, Superintendent Carlos Gildemeister also announced in a message on the district website that masks are optional for staff, students and visitors regardless of vaccination status. He said this includes in-school, out of school, buses, sports and extracurricular activities.
“Temperature checks will cease as well,” he said. “We encourage parents to continue monitoring their children's temperature at home.”
At Bolivar-Richburg, Superintendent Michael Retzlaff said he has communicated with the Allegany County Department of Health and they anticipate new state guidance to be coming soon.
“This is welcome news, as we can finally safely un-mask our students and start returning to normal,” he said in a letter to the school community. “With that stated, there are still a lot of outstanding details as to what this might mean and look like for our daily operations as a school district.”
Retzlaff also expressed thanks to the community’s cooperation, adding the latest development is a step toward a new normal. He said he has been in discussion with the Board of Education for a couple of weeks in preparing for the shift in mandate.
“It is the intention of the BOE and the administration to continue to follow all NYSED and NYS-DOH regulations as we navigate out of COVID,” he said. “But with that stated, we also believe in your rights to choose what is best for your families and students once the mask mandate is lifted.”