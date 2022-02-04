ALFRED — Kathryn Markel has been granted emeritus status for her lifetime service and contributions to Alfred State College.
Markel, a 1981 graduate of Alfred State, recently retired the college after spending 31 years working in the admissions office. During her career, she worked with thousands of students and their families. She retired in May as the director of admissions and enrollment.
Director of Admissions and Enrollment Kandi Geibel and Vice President for Enrollment Management Betsy Penrose nominated Markel for the honor.
Geibel highlighted the continued passion and pride that Markel demonstrated during her career at Alfred State. “Kathy has been a role model, indeed an inspiration, in her service to the profession and the institution. During her tenure, she shaped the success of the Admissions Office and the future of Alfred State. She held integral parts in various projects including but not limited to implementing Image Now, various scholarship programs, Slate, and variable data publications.”
Penrose echoed Geibel’s thoughts. “Kathy was meticulous in her work and brings her thoughtful and analytical style to every administrative task. Over her time at Alfred State, she managed the most complex admissions projects. These projects required strong analytical skills and the ability to lead employees through significant change in their daily work routines. Kathy was both a leader and a role model to admissions counselors and clerical staff as she navigated the change from manual, paper-driven processes to the digital era. Streamlined and efficient processes are critical to recruiting students and Kathy Markel designed these highly effective admissions practices.”
To be eligible for emeritus recognition for professionals, an employee must have completed 10 or more years of service at ASC, attained permanent appointment, and displayed evidence of significant dedication and service to the college.