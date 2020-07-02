Several area college students were named to their respective dean's lists in the spring semester.
• Five were named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Pensacola Christian College.
They are Megan Burkhard of Cattaraugus, N.Y., Blain Kessel of Bradford, Pa., Becca Kickbush of Conewango Valley, N.Y., Andrea Lipps of Bradford and Jessica Loranger of Conewango Valley.
• Several students were on the dean's list at Genesee Community College.
They are Brianna France, Jordan Smith, Felicia Schweickert and Emily Smith, all of Delevan; Leanna Bray of Freedom; Leah Brzezicki and Tammy Raymore, both of Machias; Kristen Mills of Wellsville; and Stephanie Nelson of West Valley.
• Several students were named to the dean's list Finger Lakes Community College.
They are Cassidy Mountain of Angelica; David Holmes and Christian Stuck, both of Belmont; Ava Breuer of Fillmore; Rylea Comstock, Dylan Hosley and Calum Ruxton, all of Friendship; Jackson Mackowski of Limestone; and Cameron Kuebel of Olean.