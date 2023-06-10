CUBA — Come to the Cuba Library and learn how to make a beaded strawberry-shaped pincushion using glass seed beads. Come and learn beading techniques to add seeds, edging around the leaves, and a beaded hanger to a strawberry pincushion.
This multi-session class will be taught from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15, by Samantha Jacobs, a Native American beadworker.
There is a $5 fee to participate, and patrons must attend both sessions to complete the project. Patrons ages 14 and up are invited to participate. Space is limited, and registration is required. Please contact Cuba Library at (585) 968-1668 or email cuba@stls.org to sign up.
Samantha Jacobs is a Haudenosaunee artist, making traditional arts such as beadwork, moccasins and regalia accessories, as well as providing displays, demos and presentations on Haudenosaunee style artwork and stories.
This project is made possible with funds from Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc. and the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Arts Council for Wyoming County.