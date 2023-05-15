CUBA — The Lyndon Volunteer Fire Co. will hold a chicken barbecue from noon until sold out May 27 at the firehall, 828 Lyndon Center Road.
Pick up or eat in. Available will be chicken halves, wing dinners or just meat.
