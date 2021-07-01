Many areas students were named to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford's spring dean's list, which is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Among those named to the dean's list were:
Allegany: Rachael Bierfeldt, freshman, business management; Haley Burkett, senior, criminal justice; Sean Campbell, sophomore, business management; Tanisha Sprester, junior, forensic science; Tyler Stady, senior, computer information systems and technology.
Belfast: Mackenzie Hurd, junior, nursing.
Hinsdale: Breanna Brooks, junior, early level education (preK-4); Carly Keenan, senior, criminal justice; Colton Miller, junior, criminal justice.
Limestone: Kylee Case, senior, forensic science; Pressley Keane, junior, psychology; Anna Mascioni, sophomore, psychology.
Olean: Cory Anastasia, junior, social studies education 7-12; Sylvia Barlett, junior, forensic science; Gabrielle Carpenter, senior, sport and recreation management; Zachry Ensell, senior, accounting; Seth Macdonald, senior, biology; Timothy Magro, senior, health and physical education; Alex Pantuso, junior, petroleum technology; Emily Snyder, junior, history-political science; Nicklaus Stein, senior, sport and recreation management.
Randolph: Claire Roosa, senior, biology.
Salamanca: Lauren E Harvey, senior, business management; Emily Koniak, junior, business management.
Wellsville: Lucien L Kalkhof, senior, business management; Delayne Mattison, sophomore, early level education (preK-4).
West Valley: Stephanie Delano, senior, biology.