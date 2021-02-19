ROCHESTER — The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester.
Andrew Walters of Shinglehouse, Pa.; David Allen of Bradford, Pa.; Trent Wesley of Machias; Jessie Matteson of Almond; Jared Nobles of South Dayton; Adrian De Orbe of Little Valley; Christianna Reynolds of Cuba; Tony Smith of Portville; John Carlson of Olean; Raine Ramsey of Coudersport, Pa.; Jared Slavin of Olean; Sarah Werner of Bolivar; Shannon Brown of Franklinville; Casey Krajenski of Cattaraugus; Emma Chew of Ellicottville; Austin Myers of Randolph; Abby Fancher of Alfred Station; Chancellor Ramsey of Coudersport, Pa.; Taylor Smith of Gowanda; Jeffrey Seamon of Allegany; Elijah DeChane of Great Valley; Ryan Kent of Portville; Tanner Ling of Randolph; Alex Mitchell of Randolph; Alan Wildfire of Limestone; Jaiden Tripi of Belmont; Dawson Chase of Conewango Valley; Jack Snyder of Salamanca; Amir Ibrahim of Franklinville; Manual Mcclary of Allegany; Caroline Carlson of Olean; Michael Hinz of Olean; Joshua Carstens of Alfred; Noah Bennett of Angelica.