The following students graduated from their respective colleges in December 2020.

They include:

  • Jacob T. Davison of Cattaraugus, bachelor of science in computer science, SUNY Fredonia, Fredonia.
  • Jillian Furman of Coudersport, Pa., bachelor of science in social work, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
  • Noehah R. Knight of West Valley, bachelor of science in communications and public relations, SUNY Fredonia, Fredonia.
  • Emily L. Matson of Randolph, bachelor of science in public accountancy, SUNY Fredonia, Fredonia.
  • Zachary D. McGraw of Cuba, bachelor of arts in sociology, SUNY Fredonia, Fredonia.
  • Fallon R. Potter of Gowanda, bachelor of arts in psychology, SUNY Fredonia, Fredonia.

