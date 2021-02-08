The following students graduated from their respective colleges in December 2020.
They include:
- Jacob T. Davison of Cattaraugus, bachelor of science in computer science, SUNY Fredonia, Fredonia.
- Jillian Furman of Coudersport, Pa., bachelor of science in social work, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
- Noehah R. Knight of West Valley, bachelor of science in communications and public relations, SUNY Fredonia, Fredonia.
- Emily L. Matson of Randolph, bachelor of science in public accountancy, SUNY Fredonia, Fredonia.
- Zachary D. McGraw of Cuba, bachelor of arts in sociology, SUNY Fredonia, Fredonia.
- Fallon R. Potter of Gowanda, bachelor of arts in psychology, SUNY Fredonia, Fredonia.