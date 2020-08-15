EDINBORO, Pa. — Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of 626 students in the Class of 2020, following a semester of transition from in-person to online modalities due to COVID-19.
The following local graduates were recognized as members of the class of 2020:
Haley E. Freeman of Olean earned a bachelor of arts in anthropology; Ryan E. Davis of Smethport, Pa. earned a bachelor of arts in communication studies; Holley A. Chase of Eldred, Pa. earned a bachelor of arts in geography; Melissa Michelle Giardini of Allegany earned a bachelor of science in business administration; Sky Barney of Shinglehouse, Pa. earned a bachelor of science in education early childhood (P-4) and special education (P-8) with honors; Alexandra M. Brabon of Allegany earned a bachelor of science in education early childhood education with honors; Donna K. Good of Bradford, Pa. earned a bachelor of science in environmental science-biology with honors; Halle B. Lienhart of Randolph earned a bachelor of science in health and physical education with honors; Ashley Quinn Hennard of Bradford, Pa. earned a bachelor of science in psychology; Jennifer Marie Lau of Bradford, Pa. earned a master of arts in art; Shelby Marie Dietze of Shinglehouse, Pa. earned a master of arts in counseling; and Angela Ann Rounsville of Bradford, Pa. earned a master of social work.