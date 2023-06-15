ALFRED — Alfred State College announces the following local students have earned dean’s list honors for their academic success during the spring 2023 semester:
- Allegany-Limestone – Kaleigh Donavon, Matthew Giardini, Halley Glover, Joshua Graham, Mason Kwiatkowski and George Stevenson.
- Bradford, Pa. – Meronica Deitz and Molly King.
- Cuba-Rushford – Gavin Michalski.
- Ellicottville – Brianna Freaney and Ned Hartsell.
- Franklinville – Abigail Burrell and Konnor Martin.
- Gowanda – Zachary Hammond.
- Olean – Scott Baker, Brent Eifert, Andrew Holly, Caden Keim, Max Linderman, Marina Miketish and Justin Straight.
- Pioneer – McGuire Insley, Brody Klink and Amanda Woodruff.
- Portville – Kendall Artlip, Felecia Capito, Emily Griffith and Harley Robinson.
- Salamanca – Aaron George.
- Scio – Chandler Kemp.
- Wellsville – Johnathon Helms
- West Valley – Rodney Boberg.
- The complete dean’s list is available online at alfredstate.edu/deans-list.