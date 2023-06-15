Alfred State Logo

ALFRED — Alfred State College announces the following local students have earned dean’s list honors for their academic success during the spring 2023 semester:

  • Allegany-Limestone – Kaleigh Donavon, Matthew Giardini, Halley Glover, Joshua Graham, Mason Kwiatkowski and George Stevenson.
  • Bradford, Pa. – Meronica Deitz and Molly King.
  • Cuba-Rushford – Gavin Michalski.
  • Ellicottville – Brianna Freaney and Ned Hartsell.
  • Franklinville – Abigail Burrell and Konnor Martin.
  • Gowanda – Zachary Hammond.
  • Olean – Scott Baker, Brent Eifert, Andrew Holly, Caden Keim, Max Linderman, Marina Miketish and Justin Straight.
  • Pioneer – McGuire Insley, Brody Klink and Amanda Woodruff.
  • Portville – Kendall Artlip, Felecia Capito, Emily Griffith and Harley Robinson.
  • Salamanca – Aaron George.
  • Scio – Chandler Kemp.
  • Wellsville – Johnathon Helms
  • West Valley – Rodney Boberg.
  • The complete dean’s list is available online at alfredstate.edu/deans-list.

