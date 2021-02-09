The following local residents have been received academic honors in the Fall 2020 semester.
They include:
- Brianna Basile of Wellsville, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
- Nicole M. Benz of East Otto, a veterinary technology major, SUNY Canton, Canton.
- Eleigh M. Beverly of Cattaraugus, a legal studies major, SUNY Canton, Canton.
- Helena Blackwell of Delevan, a music education major, SUNY Potsdam president's list, Potsdam.
- Aubrey Bogart of Friendship, The College of Saint Rose, Albany.
- Gennifer Boyer of Little Valley, an agribusiness management major, SUNY Canton president's list, Canton.
- Troy Brennan of Allegany, computer information systems, College of Charleston, Charleston, S.C.
- Olivia Cashimere of Olean, a geology major, SUNY Potsdam, Potsdam.
- Kala Cousins of Eldred, Pa., marine science major, Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
- Alyssa Creech of Coudersport, Pa., a pre-K-grade 4 early childhood major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
- Christopher Davis of Coudersport, Pa. a chemistry major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
- Lorrainna Davis of Friendship, SUNY Oneonta, Oneonta.
- Jillian Furman of Coudersport, Pa., a social work major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
- John Giardini of Allegany, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
- Samuel Giardini of Allegany, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
- Madelyn Haley of Great Valley, a pre-teacher education, early childhood, hard of hearing major, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg, Pa.
- David Holmes of Belmont Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
- Samantha Karns of Ellicottville, Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, Pa.
- Hunter Kear of Wellsville, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
- Kayla Kovacs of Kill Buck, a music performance major, SUNY Potsdam, Potsdam.
- Tyler Liskow of Randolph, an agriculture engineering major, Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.
- Baileigh M. Loucks of Black Creek, University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.
- Jackson Mackowski of Cuba, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
- Sophie A. Majewski of Wellsville, an accounting major, University of Scranton, Scranton, Pa.
- Jillian McClain of Bradford, Pa., a psychology major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
- Kiana Miles of Smethport, Pa., criminal justice, Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pa.
- Ryan Miller of Bradford, Pa. of Coudersport, a biology major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
- Kaitlyn Patron of Hinsdale, Ithaca College, Ithaca.
- Makayla E. Perez-Morales of Hinsdale, a funeral services administration major, SUNY Canton, Canton.
- Cassidy Mountain of Angelica, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
- Calum Ruxton of Friendship, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
- Gabriella Sanzo of Allegany, a business administration major, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.
- Darcie Schneider of Eldred, Pa. Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, Pa.
- Isaiah Scott of Wellsville, Shenandoah University president's list, Winchester, Va.
- Lacey Shuttleworth of Wellsville, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
- Adriana Smith, a criminal justice studies major, SUNY Potsdam president's list, Potsdam.
- Christian Stuck of Belmont, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
- Jessica Spinelli of Wellsville, SUNY Oneonta, Oneonta.
- Colton Swanson of Bradford, Pa. of Coudersport, a health sciences major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
- Erin Swisher of Wellsville, SUNY Oneonta.
- Ashley Taylor of Wellsville, Finger Lakes Community College, Scranton, Pa.
- Tyler Thompson of Bradford, Pa., a health sciences major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
- Kathryn Tomasello of East Otto, Ithaca College, Ithaca.
- Cara F. Webster of Bradford, Pa., a neuroscience major, University of Scranton, Scranton, Pa.
- Grace Yarnal of Almond, Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Pa.