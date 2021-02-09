The following local residents have been received academic honors in the Fall 2020 semester.

They include:

  • Brianna Basile of Wellsville, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
  • Nicole M. Benz of East Otto, a veterinary technology major, SUNY Canton, Canton.
  • Eleigh M. Beverly of Cattaraugus, a legal studies major, SUNY Canton, Canton.
  • Helena Blackwell of Delevan, a music education major, SUNY Potsdam president's list, Potsdam.
  • Aubrey Bogart of Friendship, The College of Saint Rose, Albany.
  • Gennifer Boyer of Little Valley, an agribusiness management major, SUNY Canton president's list, Canton.
  • Troy Brennan of Allegany, computer information systems, College of Charleston, Charleston, S.C.
  • Olivia Cashimere of Olean, a geology major, SUNY Potsdam, Potsdam.
  • Kala Cousins of Eldred, Pa.,  marine science major, Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
  • Alyssa Creech of Coudersport, Pa., a pre-K-grade 4 early childhood major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
  • Christopher Davis  of Coudersport, Pa. a chemistry major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
  • Lorrainna Davis of Friendship, SUNY Oneonta, Oneonta.
  • Jillian Furman of Coudersport, Pa., a social work major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
  • John Giardini of Allegany, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
  • Samuel Giardini of Allegany, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
  • Madelyn Haley of Great Valley, a pre-teacher education, early childhood, hard of hearing major, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg, Pa.
  • David Holmes of Belmont Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
  • Samantha Karns of Ellicottville, Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, Pa.
  • Hunter Kear of Wellsville, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
  • Kayla Kovacs of Kill Buck, a music performance major, SUNY Potsdam, Potsdam.
  • Tyler Liskow of Randolph, an agriculture engineering major, Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.
  • Baileigh M. Loucks of Black Creek, University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.
  • Jackson Mackowski of Cuba, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
  • Sophie A. Majewski of Wellsville, an accounting major, University of Scranton, Scranton, Pa.
  • Jillian McClain of Bradford, Pa., a psychology major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
  • Kiana Miles of Smethport, Pa., criminal justice, Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pa.
  • Ryan Miller of Bradford, Pa.  of Coudersport, a biology major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
  • Kaitlyn Patron of Hinsdale, Ithaca College, Ithaca.
  • Makayla E. Perez-Morales of Hinsdale, a funeral services administration major, SUNY Canton, Canton.
  • Cassidy Mountain of Angelica, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
  • Calum Ruxton of Friendship, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
  • Gabriella Sanzo of Allegany, a business administration major, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • Darcie Schneider of Eldred, Pa. Gettysburg College, Gettysburg, Pa.
  • Isaiah Scott of Wellsville, Shenandoah University president's list, Winchester, Va.
  • Lacey Shuttleworth of Wellsville, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
  • Adriana Smith, a criminal justice studies major, SUNY Potsdam president's list, Potsdam.
  • Christian Stuck of Belmont, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
  • Jessica Spinelli of Wellsville, SUNY Oneonta, Oneonta.
  • Colton Swanson of Bradford, Pa.  of Coudersport, a health sciences major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
  • Erin Swisher of Wellsville, SUNY Oneonta.
  • Ashley Taylor of Wellsville, Finger Lakes Community College, Scranton, Pa.
  • Tyler Thompson of Bradford, Pa., a health sciences major, Lock Haven University, Lock Haven, Pa.
  • Kathryn Tomasello of East Otto, Ithaca College, Ithaca.
  • Cara F. Webster of Bradford, Pa., a neuroscience major, University of Scranton, Scranton, Pa.
  • Grace Yarnal of Almond, Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Pa.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...