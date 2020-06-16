Local residents have been awarded degrees and received collegiate honors, in the academic year 2019-2020.
They include:
- Tori Autieri of Bradford, Pa. was named to the 2020 Spring dean’s list at Grove College, Grove City, Pa.
- Colleen Bailey of Allegany received a doctorate of veterinary medicine from Purdue University, West Lafayette, Ind.
- Samantha Bailey of Wellsville was inducted to the Phi Theta Kappa chapter at Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
- Nicole M. Benz of East Otto was named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Canton, Canton.
- Eleigh M. Beverly of Cattaraugus was named to the Spring 2020 president’s list at SUNY Canton, Canton.
- William O. Bruce of Angelica received a bachelor of science degree with distinction, in chemical engineering from Clarkson University, Potsdam, in May.
- Rebecca Fox of Olean was named to the 2020 Spring dean’s list at Cedar Crest College, Allentown, Pa.
- Ryan J. Haley of Olean received a bachelor of science degree in business administration from University of Scranton, Scranton, Pa.
- Rebecca Morgan of Ulysses, Pa. was named to the 2020 Spring dean’s list at York College, York, Pa.
- Andrew Musacchio of Gowanda was named to the 2020 Spring dean’s list at Grove College, Grove City, Pa.
- Patrick William Neu of Cuba received a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering with a business minor from Clarkson University, Potsdam, in May.
- Calum Ruxton of Friendship was inducted to the Phi Theta Kappa chapter at Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua.
- Gabriella Sanzo of Allegany business administration, was named to the 2020 dean’s list at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.
- Torie Tezik of Coudersport, Pa. was named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.
- Zhijing Wang of Houghton was named to the Spring 2020 president’s list at Letourneau University, Longview, Texas.
- Isabella H. Wenslow of Wellsville was named to the Spring 2020 president’s list at SUNY Canton, Canton.