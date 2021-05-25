WELLSVILLE — The David A. Howe Public Library will kickoff the summer season with a free family event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5.
There will be craft-making for all ages, raffles, a photo op and a mini book sale. The first day of the Wellsville Village Farmers Market will also be taking place during this time, right on the library front lawn.
Social distancing and masks are required within the library.
This year’s six-week library summer reading program, Tails & Tales, runs from June 28 to Aug 6. Full of programs, prizes and fun, the summer reading program is for everyone, from small children to adults. Early signups will be available during the event.
For more information on library events, check out the library’s social media pages and its website, davidahowelibrary.org.