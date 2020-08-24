BUFFALO — A Let’s Talk: Mindfulness & Managing Stress workshop will be held Sept. 24 at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Do you feel overwhelmed and unable to stop?
- Do you find yourself dwelling on the past and/ or worrying about the future?
- Do you feel stuck in a cycle of regret, exhaustion and fear?
- Do you want to learn how mindfulness can reduce stress and foster positive attitudes?
Each week will highlight a new strategy and participants can register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMucemsqz8pHtPkzkdVxsUtLiHcb6cZb1uK.
Last minute registrations are welcome.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information contact info@parentnetworkwny.org or call 332-4170.