CERES — Multiple fire departments responded to what was being described as a large brush fire along Route 417 Thursday evening.
According to an Allegany County emergency dispatcher, the outdoor blaze was reported near 9094 Route 417 at 6:39 p.m. He did not believe any structures were involved.
At 7:22 p.m., communications over the emergency scanner indicated the fire was rapidly approaching High Street.
The dispatcher stated that firefighters from Allentown, Friendship, Shinglehouse, Pa., Portville, Bolivar, Richburg, Clarksville and Wellsville had been called, though he did not specify which departments were at the scene and which were waiting on standby.
New York State forest rangers and Allegany County fire coordinators were also reportedly at the scene.
No further information was available Thursday night, as the fire was still an active scene at press time.