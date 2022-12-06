Lab ribbon cutting

Joseph Laraiso along with Erin Vitale, chair of the civil engineering technology department, cut the ribbon for the new lab. ASC President Steven Mauro, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Danielle White and Dean of the School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology watch on.

ALFRED — The Joseph S. Laraiso Construction & Geomatics Lab was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new lab will give Alfred State students the ability to work in teams in a hands-on facility that fosters learning.

This state-of-the-art software lab is equipped with 20 computer workstations arranged in a true team environment to enhance our project-based learning. Construction students use estimating, scheduling and project administration software in conjunction with real plans and specifications, performing tasks required on jobsites.

