ALFRED — The Joseph S. Laraiso Construction & Geomatics Lab was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new lab will give Alfred State students the ability to work in teams in a hands-on facility that fosters learning.
This state-of-the-art software lab is equipped with 20 computer workstations arranged in a true team environment to enhance our project-based learning. Construction students use estimating, scheduling and project administration software in conjunction with real plans and specifications, performing tasks required on jobsites.
The lab is also conducive to Lean Last Planner System planning. Surveying & Geomatics students have access to full-scale Carlson software to perform industry standard mapping tasks. All civil engineering technology department students benefit from AutoCAD and Revit software to create 2D and 3D models of sites and the built environment.
Chair of the Civil Engineering Technology Department Erin Vitale knows that this lab will continue to prepare students in the construction field. “I want people to walk in here and go ‘oh-ahh’ and say that they want to learn and study here. Joe helped us to achieve the wow factor. The students really like the space. Joe came to my estimating class last semester and the students could not believe that someone would do this for them. It speaks volume of Joe’s generosity and love for the construction industry.”
Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Danielle White echoed the significance of the generosity of Laraiso. “He is doing his part to ensure that other Pioneers are also able to find the path that is right for them. This new lab will improve the group work environment in a technologically advanced and modern setting. We are so grateful for Joe’s continued support of our students.
Laraiso, a 1967 from the mechanical engineering technology program, is a successful engineer, business owner, philanthropist and decorated veteran. His remarkable career in the construction industry has spanned nearly 50 years. He serves on the college’s Development Fund Board and not only funded the new construction and geomatics lab but has established the Skip Sullivan Special Needs Endowed Fund.