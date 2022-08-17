FRIENDSHIP — Allegany County officials hope to address the shortage of volunteer firefighters with the next generation.
The inaugural Junior Firefighter Recruitment Camp will be held Oct. 8 at the Friendship Fire Department, organizers said. The camp is a cooperative initiative spearheaded by Leadership Allegany in partnership with the Allegany County Office of Emergency Management, with facilitation assistance from Rev-UP Hume.
“Fire and EMS volunteer organizations are experiencing dangerously low membership levels putting our local communities at risk for slower than optimal response times,” said Belmont Fire District Commissioner Daniel Woolston. “The low manpower levels also put our volunteers at risk as fewer hands on a job mean there is more risk for injury.”
Local experiences echo those seen nationally.
According to the US Fire Department Profile from the National Fire Protection Association, there are just fewer than six volunteer firefighters per 1,000 people in the U.S., down from 8.05 per 1,000 in 1987. There were about 722,000 volunteer firefighters nationally in 2019, compared to over 850,000 in 1995. Almost half of firefighters are at least 40 years old, while over a quarter are over the age of 50.
Leadership Allegany participant Joe Histed noted, “Throughout Allegany County, volunteer firefighters serve an integral role in the protection of life and property of their community members, homes, and businesses. Our hope for this camp is to foster and develop a revived interest in Volunteer Firefighting throughout Allegany County townships.”
Throughout the one-day camp, youth attendees will be introduced to four key areas of volunteer firefighting: Basic External (fire) Operations; Internal (fire) Operations; Emergency Dispatch & Onsite HIPAA; and Pump, Nozzle & Hose Operations. Each of these introductory sessions will include a verbal presentation with corresponding practical experience by state, county, and district representatives, allowing participants an opportunity to learn more about the varying aspects of volunteer firefighting and what may best fit their individual capabilities and interests.
Each of the 27 fire departments in Allegany County are invited to recruit two or three youths ages 16-18 to attend the camp. A nominal fee of $25 per participant will help offset event costs.
To learn more about the camp, contact your local fire department chief or email Histed at HistedJR@AlfredState.edu.