FRIENDSHIP — Allegany County officials hope to address the shortage of volunteer firefighters with the next generation.

The inaugural Junior Firefighter Recruitment Camp will be held Oct. 8 at the Friendship Fire Department, organizers said. The camp is a cooperative initiative spearheaded by Leadership Allegany in partnership with the Allegany County Office of Emergency Management, with facilitation assistance from Rev-UP Hume.

